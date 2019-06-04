Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Nationals 2B Dozier departs after getting hit by pitch

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nationals second baseman Brian Dozier left a game Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox after he was hit on his right arm by a pitch.

Chicago starter Reynaldo Lopez hit Dozier as he was leading off the second inning. Dozier was attended to by Washington’s athletic trainer. Dozier remained in the game but was removed after three innings.

Howie Kendrick replaced Dozier at second base and led off the fourth inning with a home run in his first plate appearance.

Dozier is hitting .223 with eight homers and 19 RBIs in his first season with the Nationals.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

