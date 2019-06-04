Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Marta back in training ahead of Women’s World Cup

PORTIMAO, Portugal (AP) — Brazil forward Marta has returned to training after recovering from a left thigh injury, five days before the team plays its opening match at the Women’s World Cup.

The Brazilian soccer confederation published a video Tuesday of the 33-year-old Marta back on the field running but not touching the ball.

The six-time world player of the year, who stopped practicing on May 24, spent the last few days in physical therapy.

Brazil will play its opening match against Jamaica on Sunday in Grenoble. The team will also face Australia and Italy in Group C.

