Indianapolis signs punter Sanchez to contract extension

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have signed punter Rigoberto Sanchez to a contract extension.

Terms were not announced Tuesday. Sanchez won the job two years ago after signing as an undrafted rookie.

He beat out Jeff Locke, whom the Colts signed as an unrestricted free agent following the 2016 season, and went on to set an NFL rookie record with a 42.6-yard net average on 84 punts.

Last season, he averaged 46.1 yards on 57 punts and finished with a net average of 42.7 yards.

Sanchez also has served as Indy’s kickoff specialist the past two seasons. He could have become a free agent following this season.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

