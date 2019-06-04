Chattanooga staff adds ex-Louisville interim head coach Ward

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Former Louisville interim head coach Lorenzo Ward is heading to the Football Championship Subdivision ranks this season as Chattanooga’s defensive coordinator.

New Chattanooga coach Rusty Wright announced Monday that he was adding Ward to his staff.

Ward posted an 0-2 record as Louisville’s interim head coach last season after Bobby Petrino was fired. Louisville hired Scott Satterfield away from Appalachian State to become Petrino’s permanent replacement.

Ward had joined Louisville’s staff in 2017 as a secondary coach. He was a defensive coordinator at South Carolina from 2012-15 and at Fresno State in 2016.

He previously worked at Chattanooga as an assistant coach from 1994-98 before joining Frank Beamer’s coaching staff at Virginia Tech, where he spent the next seven seasons.

Wright said in a statement that Ward “was on the staff when I played here and has coached at the highest levels throughout his career.”

