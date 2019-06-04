Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Big Ten’s hires Vikings COO to be 1st black P5 commissioner

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — The Big Ten has hired Minnesota Vikings executive Kevin Warren as its new commissioner.

Warren is a former college basketball player and sports agent with a law degree from Notre Dame. He will become the first black commissioner of a Power Five conference.

The Big Ten introduced the 55-year-old Warren at a news conference Tuesday. He has been the chief operating officer for the Vikings since 2015, the first African-American to hold that position for an NFL franchise.

He will start Sept. 16 and work alongside Jim Delany, the current commissioner who announced his retirement earlier this year and will step down Jan. 1.

Associated Press

