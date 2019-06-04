Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Appeals court upholds dismissal of Oregon basketball players

SEATTLE (AP) — A U.S. appeals court has rejected an appeal brought by three University of Oregon basketball players who said they were discriminated against when they were kicked out of school over rape allegations.

A female student accused Dominic Artis, Damyean Dotson and Brandon Austin of raping her at a party in 2014, allegations that prompted protests on campus. No criminal charges were filed and the three maintained the sexual contact was consensual, but the school dismissed them over code-of-conduct violations.

The players sued in 2015, saying they were discriminated against on the basis of sex, among other claims. A federal judge threw out their lawsuit. On Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously upheld that decision.

The panel said there was no proof of discrimination.

Associated Press

