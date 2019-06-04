Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
After missing earlier drills, Jones is at Dolphins mini-camp

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Two-time Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones is taking part in the Miami Dolphins’ mandatory mini-camp after skipping earlier voluntary offseason practices.

Jones, the team’s highest-paid player at $13 million this year, reported Tuesday for the first of this week’s three workouts under first-year coach Brian Flores.

Flores has said Jones’ recovery from offseason shoulder surgery was one of several factors in his decision to miss the earlier practices.

There has been speculation the Dolphins want to trade the 31-year-old Jones as part of their rebuilding effort. They also have veteran safety T.J. McDonald, and 2018 first-round draft pick Minkah Fitzpatrick and veteran Bobby McCain can play safety or cornerback.

Flores has made no guarantees about playing time for Jones, a starter since 2011.

Associated Press

