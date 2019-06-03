Update on the latest in sports:

^FRENCH OPEN

Ten quarterfinals in a row for Djokovic

PARIS (AP) _ Novak Djokovic has become the first man to reach the French Open quarterfinals 10 years in a row. Even Rafael Nadal never accomplished that. Djokovic moved into the round of eight with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over 45th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany, saving the only break point he faced and compiling 31 winners to only 12 unforced errors. The top-seeded Djokovic is bidding for a fourth consecutive Grand Slam title and his second trophy at Roland Garros, where he won the championship in 2016. Djokovic hasn’t dropped a set through four matches this year. But he also has not faced a seeded player yet.

In other action today:

— Kei Nishikori completed a five-set win over two days to reach the quarterfinals. The seventh-seeded Japanese player overcame strong resistance from local favorite Benoit Paire to win 6-2, 6-7 (8), 6-2, 6-7 (8), 7-5. Their fourth-round match had been suspended by darkness on Sunday, with Nishikori leading two sets to one. Nishikori will next face defending champion Rafael Nadal in the last eight.

— Madison Keys and Ash Barty will face off in the quarterfinals. In wet conditions in Paris, the 14th-seeded Keys had no problem dealing with 42nd-ranked Katerina Siniakova and advanced to last eight for the second straight year with a 6-2, 6-4 victory. The eighth-seeded Barty defeated Sofia Kenin 6-3, 3-6, 6-0. Kenin, a 20-year-old American, had upset Serena Williams in the previous round.

^NHL-STANLEY CUP FINAL

Bruins have 2-1 lead heading into Game 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ The Boston Bruins carry a 2-games-to-1 lead going into tonight’s Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in St. Louis against the Blues.

Boston scored with precise efficiency on all four of its power-play chances in a 7-2 rout of the Blues in Game 3. After the Bruins scored on just two of their 10 power plays in Games 1 and 2, Boston coach Bruce Cassidy noticed a hole in the Blues’ penalty kill and made some adjustments.

Overall, Boston has converted on 35.9% of its power play opportunities in the playoffs, and could be the first unit to finish over 30% in the postseason since the 1981 champion New York Islanders.

^MLB-SCHEDULE

Angels make quick trip to Wrigley

CHICAGO (AP) _ Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will take a one-day trip to Wrigley Field to make up a game that was snowed out in Chicago on April 14. The Angels played in Seattle on Sunday, then host Oakland on Tuesday night. Cubs lefty Jon Lester faces Angels righty Trevor Cahill. Lester is 0-3 with a 10.29 ERA over his last three starts.

Elsewhere in the majors:

_ Veteran outfielder Jay Bruce is set to join the NL East-leading Phillies, a day after they acquired him from Seattle with cash for a minor league infielder. The former All-Star will meet up with his new teammates for the start of a series at San Diego.

_ The Los Angeles Dodgers take a five-game winning streak to Arizona after becoming the first team this year to sweep the Phillies. The Dodgers are sending righthander Walker Buehler to the mound against lefty Robbie Ray.

_ After sweeping the Oakland Athletics for the second time this season, the Houston Astros open a series in Seattle. Corbin Martin is on the mound for Houston, while the Mariners are planning to start an opener.