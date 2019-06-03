Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Tony Hawk to revive Huckjam format as part of music festival

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Skateboarding pioneer Tony Hawk says he’s bringing back his Huckjam format as part of the Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival on San Diego’s waterfront Nov. 22-24.

Two other San Diego athletes, baseball Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman and surfer Rob Machado, are investors and ambassadors for the festival.

The Huckjam format features choreographed and freestyle skating with live music.

Bands scheduled to play the Huckjam Stage are Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies, X and Vandals.

“I’m excited to bring my own flavor to this whole festival of music and art and culture and food, and I’m adding punk rock and skateboarding, which I’m very familiar with,” Hawk said at a news conference Monday.

Hawk said it’s been 10 years since he did a Huckjam arena tour.

