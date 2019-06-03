Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Thompson questionable for Game 3, Looney out indefinitely

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State guard Klay Thompson has a mild strain in his left hamstring that forced him out of Game 2 in the NBA Finals and he is listed as questionable for Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

In addition, backup big man Kevon Looney suffered a non-displaced cartilage fracture on the right side of his ribcage and will be out indefinitely. That’s a hit to the two-time defending champions’ depth at center, making the March signing of Andrew Bogut all the more important — along with the return of DeMarcus Cousins from a torn left quadriceps muscle.

The teams said both Thompson and Looney underwent MRI exams Monday once back in the Bay Area.

Thompson left at the 7:59 mark of the fourth quarter in Sunday night’s 109-104 victory that evened the best-of-seven Finals at one game apiece. Looney didn’t play at all in the second half.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

