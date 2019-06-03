Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Kosovo picks players with same name for U21 qualifiers

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The coach of Kosovo’s under-21 team has picked two players with the same name for a pair of European qualifiers.

Rafet Prekazi selected defender Lirim Kastrati and forward Lirim Kastrati for matches at Andorra on June 6 and against Turkey on June 11.

Both players are 20 years old, but the defender is 17 days younger and 10 centimeters taller.

The defender plays for Italian club Bologna and is from Malisheva. The forward plays for Croatian club Lokomotiva Zagreb and is from Kamenica.

