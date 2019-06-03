Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Erstad resigns as Nebraska coach after regional elimination

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Darin Erstad has resigned as Nebraska’s baseball coach, saying he wants to spend more time with his family.

Erstad’s announcement Monday came a day after the Cornhuskers were eliminated from the NCAA Oklahoma City regional with a 16-1 loss to Connecticut. He finished with an eight-year record of 267-193-1.

Erstad said it was an “extremely difficult decision to step away” and that he loves his team, staff and university. He and his wife have three children.

Athletic director Bill Moos said Erstad had earned the right to lead the program into the future but he understood Erstad’s reason for resigning.

Erstad played for the Huskers and was the No. 1 pick in the 1995 Major League Baseball draft. He played 14 years in the majors.

Associated Press

