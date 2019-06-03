ECU beats Campbell 10-3 to force final NCAA regional game

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Bryant Packard and Alec Burleson each drove in three runs, and East Carolina beat Campbell 10-3 on Monday to force a winner-take-all final game at the Greenville regional.

Packard and Burleson hit back-to-back two-run doubles during a four-run fifth inning that broke the game open for the top-seeded Pirates (46-16). They earned a rematch with the third-seeded Camels (37-20) on Monday night with the winner advancing to a best-of-three super regional series.

Burleson (6-1), East Carolina’s do-it-all threat, also struck out five in five innings while allowing two runs.

Spencer Packard hit a two-run triple in the first to put Campbell up 2-1. Kevin Westlake (3-3) allowed four runs on four hits in two innings while taking the loss.

Associated Press

