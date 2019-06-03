Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
AP Sources: Qatar set to host next 2 Club World Cups

PARIS (AP) — Qatar is set to host the next two editions of the Club World Cup.

People with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that the FIFA Council will be asked later Monday to endorse Qatar for the seven-team club tournament this December and in December 2020.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the choice of venue ahead of the council meeting.

The event will test Qatar’s preparedness to stage the 2022 World Cup, which will have 32 teams rather than expanding to 48.

The Club World Cup is also enlarging but not until 2021, when it becomes at 24-team competition held every four years.

