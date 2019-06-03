Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

AP Source: Panthers agree to terms with DT Gerald McCoy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with six-time Pro Bowl free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on a one-year contract worth up to $10.25 million with incentives.

McCoy, who was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a salary cap move, will receive a $4 million signing bonus.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because McCoy has not yet signed the contract and the team has not announced the move.

The 31-year-year-old McCoy started 123 games during his nine seasons with the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has 296 tackles and 54 ½ sacks. McCoy chose to sign with Carolina over Baltimore and Cleveland.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Broncos sign offensive lineman Chaz Green

Broncos sign offensive lineman Chaz Green

4:40 pm
Rockies beat Blue Jays 5-1 for 8th straight win

Rockies beat Blue Jays 5-1 for 8th straight win

4:20 pm
Colorado tries for series sweep of Blue Jays

Colorado tries for series sweep of Blue Jays

1:20 am
Broncos sign offensive lineman Chaz Green
Sports

Broncos sign offensive lineman Chaz Green

Rockies beat Blue Jays 5-1 for 8th straight win
Sports

Rockies beat Blue Jays 5-1 for 8th straight win

Colorado tries for series sweep of Blue Jays
Sports

Colorado tries for series sweep of Blue Jays

Scroll to top
Skip to content