Update on the latest sports

NBA FINALS

Game 2 in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Golden State heads into Sunday night’s Game 2 in Toronto in an unusual position: down 1-0.

Golden State had won 12 straight Game 1s before falling 118-109 to the Raptors on Thursday, and the two-time defending champions hadn’t been behind in the NBA Finals since Cleveland had a 2-1 lead in 2015.

But the Warriors don’t seem too worried. They know they didn’t play particularly well in Game 1, and lost by only nine. Stephen Curry sees Game 2 as “an opportunity for us to right the wrongs and get a big win and go back home.”

Both teams know a 1-0 series lead doesn’t mean much. Orlando had one of those against Toronto in the first round, and lost in five games. Milwaukee had one of those against Toronto in the Eastern Conference finals — 2-0, actually — and lost in six games.

The Warriors will be without Kevin Durant for at least one more game as he recovers from a strained right calf.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Nadal and Federer reach quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Roger Federer’s return to French Open clay is going so smoothly he still hasn’t dropped a set in reaching the quarterfinals.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner eased through with a 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 win Sunday against unseeded Argentine Leonardo Mayer. He is one match away from a potential semifinal — and a 39th career match — against defending champion and longtime rival Rafael Nadal.

Nadal won by the same score as Federer on Sunday, but he was at least given a little bit more of a test by another unseeded Argentine, Juan Ignacio Londero. While Federer did not face a single break point in beating Mayer for the fourth time in four meetings, Nadal dropped his serve once — late in the third set — and saved four other break-point chances in his first-ever match against the quick-hitting Londero.

In reaching his 38th quarterfinal at a major, Nadal moved ahead of Roy Emerson into fourth place on the all-time list. Roger Federer leads with 54.

Nadal is aiming for a record-extending 12th French Open title — which would be the most titles by a man or woman at any major.

Federer is chasing a record-extending 21st Grand Slam title. He won his only French Open in 2009.

In other action Sunday:

_ Petra Martic followed up her win over second-seeded Karolina Pliskova by rallying past Kaia Kanepi 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal. The 31st-seeded Martic had entered with an 0-4 record in the fourth round at majors — first reaching the last 16 at Roland Garros seven years ago.

_ No. 26 Johanna Konta beat 23rd-seeded Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-4. While Konta had reached two Grand Slam semifinals, at the Australian Open in 2016 and at Wimbledon in 2017, she had never been past the first round at Roland Garros in four previous appearances.

_ Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova has reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal without dropping a set. The 19-year-old beat 12th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 6-0 in just 59 minutes.

INDYCAR-DETROIT

Newgarden wins pole at Detroit Grand Prix, sets up sweep

DETROIT (AP) — Josef Newgarden has won his first pole of the season, setting him up to sweep the Detroit Grand Prix races.

The Team Penske driver turned the fastest lap at just under 1 minute, 15 seconds in qualifying Sunday, a day after he won on Belle Isle for his second victory of the year.

Alexander Rossi, who has finished second in his last two races, will start second. Zach Veach will start a career-best third, followed by rookie Colton Herta and James Hinchcliffe.

Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud will begin in the second half of the 22-car field, qualifying 14th. He began Saturday’s race 13th and finished sixth as Newgarden joined him as IndyCar’s two-time winners this year.

MLB-RANGERS-GALLO INJURED

Rangers’ Joey Gallo placed on 10-day IL with oblique strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo has been placed on the 10-day injured list a day after leaving a game with a left oblique strain.

Gallo began Sunday tied with three other players for second place in the American League with 17 home runs and was in first place in slugging percentage (.653).

Gallo left the Rangers’ game against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning Saturday, an inning after hitting his second homer in two days. He was pulled after visiting with manager Chris Woodward and trainer Matt Lucero while batting with a 3-2 count. He initially felt the injury in the outfield and then again on a checked swing during that plate appearance.

Gallo had an MRI and passed some strength tests after the game. He is scheduled to be evaluated further Sunday.

Center fielder Delino DeShields was recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

RUSSIAN DOPING

Russia says it’s working with probe of doping forgery claims

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian track and field federation said Sunday it’s cooperating with an investigation into allegations its officials submitted forged paperwork in a doping case.

British newspaper The Sunday Times reported that documents from a fake clinic were filed to the Athletics Integrity Unit, which investigates doping cases, as evidence an athlete was too ill to update anti-doping officials on his whereabouts.

The case could derail Russia’s efforts to end its suspension from international track and field in time for next year’s Olympics. Track’s world governing body, the IAAF, is due to rule next week on whether to maintain the ban.

The athlete in question is world indoor high jump champion Danil Lysenko. The 22-year-old is widely considered one of Russia’s best young athletes and was one of dozens of top Russians with IAAF-issue “neutral status,” allowing him to compete internationally.

However, last year he was suspended on accusations of failing to make himself available for drug testing by giving accurate updates on his whereabouts.

Failing to do so three times in 12 months generally leads to a ban, but sanctions can be reduced or removed altogether if there are mitigating circumstances such as serious illness.