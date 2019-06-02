Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
TCU tops Central Connecticut 9-5, reaches final of regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Hunter Wolfe hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the sixth inning before connecting on a two-run homer in the eighth and TCU beat Central Connecticut State 9-5 in an NCAA regional elimination game Sunday.

The Horned Frogs (34-27) earned a rematch with host and No. 5 national seed Arkansas on Sunday night with a Super Regional berth at stake. The schools have combined for 10 College World Series appearances — five each — since 2004. The Razorbacks beat TCU in a winner’s bracket game.

Peyton Stephens connected on a solo homer and two-run single for the Blue Devils (31-23), who were coming off their first NCAA Tournament win against California in another elimination game.

Austin Henry hit a two-run homer in the third and followed Wolfe’s sacrifice fly with a two-run single for a 7-4 lead. After Stephens made it 7-5 with his solo shot in the top of the eighth, Wolfe answered with his seventh homer in the bottom of the inning.

Jake Eissler (4-4) allowed nine hits but just three runs in 5 2/3 innings out of the TCU bullpen.

Mike Appel (6-1) gave up 11 hits and six runs — five earned — in 5 2/3 innings.

Associated Press

