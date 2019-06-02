Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Swarm of bees delays Marlins-Padres game in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The game between the Miami Marlins and San Diego at Petco Park was being delayed Sunday afternoon by a swarm of bees that settled onto a microphone attached to the netting near the Padres’ dugout.

With Padres rookie Josh Naylor about to bat with two outs in the third inning, players began scattering. Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro headed to the dugout and plate umpire Gerry Davis moved back from the field.

Eventually all the players left the field.

Bee delays have happened before at the downtown ballpark, which opened in 2004.

