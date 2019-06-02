Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Kirklin 4 RBIs as Jacksonville St knocks Clemson out of NCAA

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Tre Kirklin homered and drove in four runs as Jacksonville State beat Clemson 9-2 in an NCAA Tournament elimination game Sunday.

Kirklin hit a three-run homer in the second inning for the Gamecocks (39-22). He drove in another run with a fielder’s choice in the seventh, when Jacksonville State took advantage of three walks and a single to score twice.

The Gamecocks advanced to play again Sunday night against Oxford Regional host Mississippi. Ole Miss beat JSU 16-2 in the opening round Friday night.

Kyle Wilkie hit a solo homer in the second for Clemson (35-26), which had scoring chances in the third and fourth innings thwarted by double plays.

Corley Woods (7-0) threw 2 1-3 scoreless innings after taking over in the fifth for starter Dylan Hathcock, who exited with a 6-2 lead.

Clemson starter Brooks Crawford (1-5) allowed six runs over four innings.

Associated Press

