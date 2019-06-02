Kerr: It’s ‘feasible’ that Durant may play after 1 practice

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
TORONTO (AP) — The waiting game for Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant will continue through at least Tuesday.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says it is “feasible” that the two-time NBA Finals MVP may only need one practice before he play in this year’s title series against the Toronto Raptors.

Golden State has been without Durant since he strained a calf muscle in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston.

The Warriors are scheduled to arrive home from Toronto early Monday and will get the rest of the day off. Practice resumes Tuesday, and what happens then will determine if Durant plays in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors on Wednesday night.

Toronto won the first game. Game 2 is Sunday night.

