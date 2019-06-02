Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Jonathan Lewis added to US soccer training camp roster

CHICAGO (AP) — Colorado forward Jonathan Lewis has been added to the U.S. training camp roster ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, leaving coach Gregg Berhalter to make eight cuts before submitting his final 23-man group on Wednesday night.

Twenty-nine of the players will be in camp ahead of Wednesday’s exhibition against Jamaica at Washington, D.C. Midfielders Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams will miss the match and are expected to report later in June.

Two players on the roster have been sidelined in recent weeks. New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long has been sidelined since injuring his left hamstring on May 8 and Seattle forward Jordan Morris has been out since hurting his right hamstring on May 15.

Associated Press

