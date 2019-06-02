Jay Bruce traded from Mariners to Phillies

SEATTLE (AP) — Former All-Star outfielder Jay Bruce says he has been traded to Philadelphia by the Seattle Mariners, a deal that will cost the Phillies just $2.75 million over the next 1½ seasons.

As part of the trade finalized Sunday, Seattle agreed to pay the Phillies $18,567,204 next Jan. 15, offsetting most of the $21,317,204 remaining in the $39 million, three-year contract Bruce agreed to with the New York Mets in January 2018.

Bruce is owed $8,317,204 this year from his $13 million salary and has a $13 million salary in 2020. The Mets remain responsible for the second $1.5 million installment of his $3 million signing bonus, a payment due next Jan. 31.

The 32-year-old Bruce is hitting .212 with 14 homers and 28 RBIs. He has struck out 53 times in 184 at-bats.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum in New York contributed to this report.

