Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Giolito dominant again, White Sox top Indians 2-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito tossed five-hit ball into the eighth inning to earn his sixth straight win and Tim Anderson homered, lifting the Chicago White Sox to a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

Giolito (8-1) struck out nine and walked none while extending his scoreless streak to 14 1/3 innings. The 24-year-old right-hander went 5-0 with a 1.74 ERA in six May starts.

Aaron Bummer got two outs in the eighth and Alex Colomé finished for his 12th save in 12 chances.

Anderson led off the fourth with a drive to left-center for his ninth homer. He also doubled in Yolmer Sánchez with two out in the eighth, helping Chicago close out a 6-1 homestand.

Francisco Lindor had three of Cleveland’s six hits. He led off the ninth with a double to left, but Colomé retired the next three batters.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Colorado tries for series sweep of Blue Jays

Colorado tries for series sweep of Blue Jays

1:20 am
Gray’s strong outing carries Rockies over Blue Jays 4-2

Gray’s strong outing carries Rockies over Blue Jays 4-2

10:03 pm
Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history

Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history

6:26 pm
Colorado tries for series sweep of Blue Jays
Sports

Colorado tries for series sweep of Blue Jays

Gray’s strong outing carries Rockies over Blue Jays 4-2
Sports

Gray’s strong outing carries Rockies over Blue Jays 4-2

Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history
Covering Colorado

Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history

Scroll to top
Skip to content