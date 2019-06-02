Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Georgia stays alive by blanking Florida Atlantic 13-0

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Aaron Schunk belted two homers – including a grand slam – and Tim Elliott threw a two-hitter as Georgia blanked Florida Atlantic 13-0 Sunday in an NCAA regional elimination game.

Georgia (46-16), the top seed in this regional and No. 4 national seed, advanced to a Sunday night matchup with Florida State. A Florida State victory would advance the Seminoles into an NCAA super regional, while a Georgia triumph would force a winner-take-all game between the two teams on Monday.

One day after a 12-3 loss to Florida State, Georgia bounced back with a dominant performance against Florida Atlantic (41-21).

Elliott (7-3) became the first Georgia pitcher to throw a shutout since March 2017. He threw 95 pitches, struck out eight and walked nobody.

Schunk broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the third inning off Mike Ruff (6-5) and capped the scoring with a grand slam in the eighth.

Connor Tate, Cam Shepherd and John Cable also homered.

Associated Press

