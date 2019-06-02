G League, club teams to meet in international tournament

NEW YORK (AP) — A team of NBA G League players will compete in an international tournament in September.

The NBA G League International Challenge will take place Sept. 18-22 in Montevideo, Uruguay. Along with the NBA G League Elite Team from the U.S., the tournament will feature Uruguay’s national team, Argentina’s San Lorenzo, Brazil’s Flamengo and Germany’s FC Bayern Munich.

The exhibition tournament starts with three days of group play, followed by the semifinals and championship game.

The U.S. used teams of G League players coached by Jeff Van Gundy during qualifying for the Basketball World Cup. The staff and roster for the September tournament will be announced at a later date.