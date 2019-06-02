Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Agnos, Washer lead East Carolina past Wolfpack, 9-2

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jake Agnos allowed just four hits and pitched into the ninth inning and Jake Washer homered and drove in three runs Sunday as East Carolina beat North Carolina State 9-2 in an elimination game in the NCAA tournament.

Agnos (11-2) struck out nine and left after allowing a home run to Evan Edwards leading off the ninth. Cam Colmore finished, completing the four-hitter.

Washer drove in a run in a six-run third for the Pirates (43-15). He added a two-run homer in the seventh. Alec Burleson also drove in a pair of runs for East Carolina, which will play another elimination game Sunday night against the loser of a matchup of Campbell and Quinnipiac.

Jason Parker (4-4) allowed two runs and three hits in 2 1/3 innings for the Wolfpack (42-19).

Associated Press

