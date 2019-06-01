Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Washington tops Minnesota 5-3 in WCWS elimination game

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gabbie Plain struck out 10 and Washington beat Minnesota 5-3 on Saturday in a Women’s College World Series elimination game.

The game was delayed three hours in the sixth inning because of lightning and rain.

Plain, a first-team NFCA All-American, was dominant until the seventh inning. Taran Alvelo relieved her to earn the save.

Washington (51-8), last year’s World Series runner-up, advanced to play Oklahoma State in an elimination game later Saturday.

Minnesota (46-14) lost both games in its first World Series appearance.

Washington’s Morganne Flores, the second batter of the game, sent a pitch from Minnesota’s Amber Fiser over the fence in center to open the scoring. Sami Reynolds scored on a wild pitch later in the inning to make it 2-0.

Minnesota’s Carlie Brandt doubled to score Emma Burns in the third and get the Golden Gophers on the board. That snapped Plain’s 35 2/3-inning scoreless streak. She hadn’t surrendered a run since the regular-season finale against Arizona on May 5.

In the fourth, Washington’s Sis Bates singled to score Madison Huskey to make it 3-1. When play resumed after the delay, Washington’s Reynolds doubled to score Bates and Megan Vandegrift and push the Huskies’ lead to 5-1.

Minnesota rallied in the seventh. Brandt two-out double scored two and made it 5-3. Alvelo stepped in for Plain and struck out MaKenna Partain to earn the save.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

Associated Press

Associated Press

