Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Vanderbilt keeps rolling with 8-5 victory over Indiana State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ethan Paul’s two-run double keyed a four-run ninth as Vanderbilt beat Indiana State 8-5 Saturday night in the Nashville Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 2 seed overall now has won 24 of its last 25 games with the Commodores improving to 51-10 overall. They can clinch a berth in their ninth super regional Sunday night. Vanderbilt will play the winner of Ohio State and Indiana State who meet Sunday afternoon in the loser’s bracket.

Vanderbilt led 4-1 going into the ninth when Julian Infante led off with a double. Paul added with his double, which wound up the winning runs with a 6-1 lead.

Indiana State (42-17) scored four in the bottom of the ninth with no outs and had two runners on. Reliever Jake Eder struck out Jarrod Watkins before Roby Enriquez hit into a double play to end the game for his third save.

Kumar Rocker (9-5) struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings for the win.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history

Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history

6:26 pm
MLB batters set record for home runs in single month

MLB batters set record for home runs in single month

3:36 pm
ECHL says Kelly Cup wasn’t returned, made new trophy

ECHL says Kelly Cup wasn’t returned, made new trophy

3:18 pm
Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history
Covering Colorado

Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history

MLB batters set record for home runs in single month
News

MLB batters set record for home runs in single month

ECHL says Kelly Cup wasn’t returned, made new trophy
Sports

ECHL says Kelly Cup wasn’t returned, made new trophy

Scroll to top
Skip to content