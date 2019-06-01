Vanderbilt keeps rolling with 8-5 victory over Indiana State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ethan Paul’s two-run double keyed a four-run ninth as Vanderbilt beat Indiana State 8-5 Saturday night in the Nashville Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 2 seed overall now has won 24 of its last 25 games with the Commodores improving to 51-10 overall. They can clinch a berth in their ninth super regional Sunday night. Vanderbilt will play the winner of Ohio State and Indiana State who meet Sunday afternoon in the loser’s bracket.

Vanderbilt led 4-1 going into the ninth when Julian Infante led off with a double. Paul added with his double, which wound up the winning runs with a 6-1 lead.

Indiana State (42-17) scored four in the bottom of the ninth with no outs and had two runners on. Reliever Jake Eder struck out Jarrod Watkins before Roby Enriquez hit into a double play to end the game for his third save.

Kumar Rocker (9-5) struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings for the win.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports