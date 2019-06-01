Update on the latest sports

FRENCH OPEN

Top-ranked Osaka stunned by Siniakova

PARIS (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s attempt at a third straight Grand Slam title is over.

The top-ranked player struggled throughout a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Katerina Siniakova in the third round of the French Open.

The loss ends Osaka’s run of 16 straight wins in Grand Slam tournaments— which included titles at the U.S. Open and Australian Open.

Siniakova is ranked No. 1 in doubles and No. 42 in singles.

Meanwhile, Simona Halep’s title defense remains on track following a methodical 6-2, 6-1 third-round win over 27th-seeded Lesia Tsurenko that lasted just 55 minutes.

Halep, whose only Grand Slam title came at Roland Garros last year, is bidding to become the first woman to defend a major since Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2016

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) advanced to the fourth round without dropping a set. Djokovic never lost control in a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over 147th-ranked Italian qualifier Salvatore Caruso.

Stan Wawrinka (vah-VRINK’-ah) improved to 4-0 against Grigor Dimitrov (GREE’-gohr DIH’-mih-trahv) in Grand Slam meetings, beating him once at each major. Wawrinka edged the two-time major semifinalist 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (8) in a match suspended after two sets Friday because of fading light.

Wawrinka, the champion at Roland Garros in 2015 and runner-up in 2017, moved into the French Open’s fourth round for the eighth time.

LPGA-WOMEN’S OPEN

Golfers finish 2nd round at weather-delayed US Women’s Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Mamiko Higa of Japan retained a one-shot lead at the weather-delayed U.S. Women’s Open as golfers finished the second round early Saturday.

There were 45 players still on the course when play was suspended due to darkness after a nearly two-hour rain delay and lightning strike near the 18th hole that cleared the Country Club of Charleston late in the round.

Higa finished her round of 71 before play was suspended. She’s 6 under, one ahead of American Jessica Korda and Celine Boutier of France. American amateur Gina Kim is two behind.

Korda shot a 68 while Boutier, who finished up her four holes on play Saturday, had a 70.

Past champions Paula Creamer and Cristie Kerr were among those not making the cut at 3-over par.

NHL-STANLEY CUP

Blues must balance emotion, discipline at home in Cup Final

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Blues host the Bruins Saturday night in the first Stanley Cup Final game in St. Louis in 49 years.

The last one was May 5, 1970, a 6-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 2 of the series that Bobby Orr ended in four games with an overtime goal.

This time, the Blues come home for Game 3 after splitting their first two games in Boston. Wednesday night’s overtime win marked the first time in franchise history that the Blues won a game in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Fans are certainly excited. NBC Sports reported the highest local rating on cable for a playoff game, StubHub said the price to get in is $725, the average ticket costs $1,068 and demand is outpacing Game 1 in Las Vegas from a year ago.

As they try to make more history on their home ice, the Blues will need to maintain their composure. The least-penalized team in the playoffs went to the box 10 times in the first two games of this series.

What can happen in the game when Boston’s playoff-leading power play goes to work is the main reason the Blues want to avoid penalties. The Bruins have only scored on two of their 10 power plays so far, but they’ve also used that time to generate momentum.

MLB-SCHEDULE

A’s could get slugger Davis back

UNDATED (AP) _ The Oakland Athletics are hoping to get injured slugger Khris Davis back in the lineup for the middle game of a series against the first-place Houston Astros. Davis took batting practice before the series opener and could be activated from the injured list as early as Saturday after being sidelined since May 22 with a left him injury.

Davis might like to get back in time to face Houston ace Justin Verlander (8-2, 2.38 ERA). Davis homered three times in eight at-bats against Verlander last season. Brett Anderson (6-3, 3.86 ERA) starts for Oakland.

Elsewhere in the majors Saturday:

_ Clayton Kershaw starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies in a match-up of first-place teams. The left-hander is 5-0 with a 3.46 ERA and 48 strikeouts this year and 3-5 with a 3.07 ERA in 13 starts against the Phillies. Kershaw will be facing Bryce Harper, who is 2 for 21 with 13 strikeouts against the Dodgers’ ace.

_ Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman has allowed three earned runs over his last three starts. His 2.74 ERA ranks among the leaders in the American League. On Saturday, he has his work cut out for him when he gets his first experience with hitter friendly Coors Field. The Rockies are hitting .296 at home this season and averaging 6.2 runs.

_ The Nationals face former teammate Tanner Roark in the second game of their series against the Reds. The Nationals traded Roark for Tanner Rainey in December. Roark hasn’t allowed a homer in his last 35 1/3 innings, the second-longest such streak of his career.

_ Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff will try for his seventh straight victory when he faces the Pirates in Pittsburgh. The 26-year-old is 6-0 with a 2.37 ERA over his last eight starts, including a 5-0 mark with a 1.42 ERA in his last five outings. A win would lift Woodruff into a tie with Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Los Angeles Dodgers for tops in the National League. Woodruff is 0-1 in three appearances against the Pirates in his career.

_ Atlanta right-hander Mike Soroka is close to qualifying for the best ERA in the big leagues. The 21-year-old Canadian goes into his start against Detroit with a miniscule 1.07 ERA, having not allowed more than one earned run in any of his eight starts. Soroka has pitched 50 2/3 innings, meaning he would need to go a season high 7 1/3 in his ninth start _ Atlanta’s 58th game _ to qualify for the ERA list.

Going into Friday’s games, Ty Buttrey of the Los Angeles Angels led the big leagues with a 1.27 ERA. Hyun-jin Ryu of the Los Angeles Dodgers had the best mark in the NL at 1.48.

SPORTS BETTING ADS

Bet responsibly? A struggle for some as sportsbook ads widen

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — It’s hard enough for compulsive gamblers to stop betting.

Now, in a growing number of places, they’re bombarded with ads urging them to gamble on sports.

It’s a temptation they didn’t face a year ago.

And it’s raising questions as to how tightly regulated sports betting advertising should be in the United States.

Aside from requiring a mention of a compulsive gambling telephone hotline, the U.S. takes a much lighter hand with these ads than some European governments.

Gambling ads are increasingly being banned or restricted in several European countries. The gambling companies themselves say they are sensitive to compulsive gamblers and try not to target them with ads.