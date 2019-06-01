Update on the latest sports

NHL-STANLEY CUP FINALS

Bruins whip Blues for 2-1 series lead

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ The Boston Bruins have taken a two-games-to-one lead in the Stanley Cup final by going 4-for-4 with the man advantage.

Torey Krug (kroog) had a goal and three assists – all on the power play – as the Bruins thumped the Blues, 7-2 in St. Louis. Patrice Bergeron (pah-TREES’ BEHR’-zhuh-rahn), David Pastrnak (PAHS’-tur-nak) and Marcus Johansson also scored with the man advantage for the B’s, who bounced back from Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime loss. Bergeron finished with three points after going scoreless in the first two games of the series.

Blues rookie netminder Jordan Binnington was chased from the nets after Krug beat him 12:12 into the second period to make it 5-1, 67 seconds after Ivan Barbashev got St. Louis on the board.

Charlie Coyle, Sean Kuraly (kur-AH’-lee) and Noel Acciari (ah-CHAHR’-ee) also scored for the Bruins, who have won nine of their last 10 games.

Tuukka (TOO’-kah) Rask stopped 27 shots for Boston.

The Bruins have outscored the Blues 19-5 in their three Stanley Cup final games in St. Louis, including a 12-3 margin during their 1970 series.

Game 4 is Monday in St. Louis.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Twins keep rolling

UNDATED (AP) _ The Minnesota Twins have improved their major league-leading record by knocking off the Rays for the second straight day since a 14-3 loss at Tampa Bay.

Kyle Gibson worked five strong innings and the Twins homered twice in a 6-2 win against the Rays. Gibson improved to 6-2 by limiting Tampa Bay to an unearned run and six hits.

Marwin Gonzalez and Byron Buxton both homered and drove in two runs to help Minnesota improve to 39-18 and maintain its 10 ½-game bulge in the American League Central. The Twins pace the majors with 108 home runs.

Elsewhere on the major league diamonds:

_ Gary Sánchez hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the fifth inning to send the Yankees past the Red Sox, 5-3. DJ LeMahieu’s two-run single put New York ahead 3-1 in the second, but Boston tied it in the fourth on Xander Bogaerts’ (BOH’-gahrts) leadoff homer and Sandy León’s second RBI single of the game. The Yankees have won 15 of their last 18 and are 4-0 versus the Bosox this year.

_ The White Sox’s five-game winning streak is over after Leonys Martin (lee-OH’-nees mahr-TEEN’) belted a two-run homer and Carlos Santana added a solo shot in Cleveland’s 5-2 victory at Chicago. Oliver Perez worked three shutout innings of relief to get the win after replacing Jefry Rodriguez, who left after four frames with a tight right lat. Brad Hand is 16-for-16 in save opportunities after tossing a perfect ninth.

_ Kole Calhoun and Mike Trout homered late and the Angels overcame two home runs by Edwin Encarnacion (ehn-kahr-nah-see-OHN’) in a 6-3 win against the Mariners. Calhoun smacked a two-run blast in the eighth to give the Angels a 5-3 lead. Andrew Heaney struck out 10 over six innings but gained a no-decision after yielding Encarnacion’s two round-trippers.

_ The Rangers knocked off the Royals, 6-2 as Joey Gallo hit a tiebreaking home run for the second straight game. But Gallo had to leave the game during his at-bat in the fifth inning because of tightness in his left oblique. Lance Lynn is 7-4 after yielding two runs and six hits over 6 1/3 innings.

_ Orlando Arcia’s (AHR’-see-ahz) second homer of the day was a two-run drive in the 13th inning that sent the Brewers over the Pirates, 12-10. Keston Hiura (hee-OOR’-ah) tied it with a one-out, two-run blast in the Milwaukee ninth off Felipe Vazquez. Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) hit his major league-leading 22nd homer, tripled and drove in four runs for the Brewers.

_ The Rockies earned their seventh straight win as Jon Gray struck out seven while giving up just two hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings of a 4-2 victory against the Blue Jays. Daniel Murphy drove in two runs and David Dahl had three hits for Colorado, which is 8-1 on its homestand. Nolan Arenado singled to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

_ Mike Soroka (sah-ROH’-kah) won his sixth straight decision and the Braves halted a three-game skid by slamming the Tigers, 10-5. Soroka gave up season highs of three runs and seven hits over 6 2/3 innings after entering the game with a 1.07 ERA. Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley each hit a two-run homer for Atlanta.

_ Gerardo Parra crushed a three-run homer and Matt Adams added a solo shot as the Nationals won at Cincinnati for the ninth time in 10 tries, 5-2. Former Washington hurler Tanner Roark (ROH’-ahrk) served up both homers, but he also drove in a run with a squeeze bunt and connected for his first career homer off Eric Fedde (FEH’-dee). Brian Dozier went deep in the ninth for the Nats, who are 17-5 versus the Reds since 2016.

_ The Giants won for just the second time in 10 games as Brandon Belt drove in four runs and Buster Posey homered in an 8-2 romp over the Orioles. Mike Yastrzemski (ya-STREHM’-skee) scored twice and had an RBI to help rookie right-hander Shaun Anderson earn his first major league victory. Anderson allowed two runs and five hits over seven innings in his fourth big league start.

MLB-NEWS

Pearce on IL

UNDATED (AP) _ The Boston Red Sox have put World Series MVP Steve Pearce back on the 10-day injured list, this time with a lower back strain.

The 36-year-old Pearce is hitting just .180 with one homer and nine RBIs in 29 games after opening the season on the IL because of a strained calf.

The Bosox filled the roster spot by recalling first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis from Triple-A Pawtucket.

In other major league news:

_ Cubs shortstop Javier Baez was scratched from Saturday’s game against St. Louis because of a bruised right heel, a problem he first sustained on May 19 and re-aggravated later.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Serena, Osaka bounced in 3rd round…Djokovic advances

PARIS (AP) _ Serena Williams won’t be earning her 24th Grand Slam title next weekend, and Naomi Osaka’s won’t be celebrating her third consecutive major championship. Both were knocked out in third-round action at the French Open on Saturday.

The 10th-seeded Williams had 34 unforced errors in a 6-2, 7-5 loss to 20-year-old American Sofia Kenin. The 37-year-old Williams picked up her play at the start of the second set with a three-ace game that included some serious staredowns. But the Russian-born Kenin never showed any nerves as she handed Williams her earliest exit in a Grand Slam event since 2014 at Wimbledon.

Williams was defeated after the top-seeded Osaka absorbed a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Katerina Siniakova. The loss ends Osaka’s run of 16 straight wins in Grand Slam tournaments, which included titles at the U.S. Open and Australian Open.

Defending women’s champ and third seed Simona Halep (HA’-lehp) needed just 55 minutes to complete a 6-1, 6-1 win over Lesia Tsurenko to join Kenin and Siniakova in the fourth round. Ashleigh Barty dropped just four games in her third-round match, and 14th seed Madison Keys needed three sets before the American knocked out Anna Blinkova.

Men’s No. 1 Novak Djokovic (JOH’-koh-vihch) has advanced with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 rout of Italian qualifier Salvatore Caruso. Djokovic is joined in the Round of 16 by fourth seed Dominic Thiem (teem), fifth seed Alexander Zverev, No. 8 Juan Martin del Potro (wahn mahr-TEEN’ dehl POH’-troh) and No. 9 Fabio Fognini. Zverev blew a two-sets-to-love lead before advancing.

Jan-Lennard Struff authored Saturday’s biggest upset on the men’s side by dispatching 13th seed Borna Coric, winning 11-9 in the fifth set.

PGA-MEMORIAL

Kaymer 2-up at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) _ Martin Kaymer (KY’-mur) will carry a two-stroke lead over Adam Scott into the final round of the PGA’s Memorial.

Kaymer fired a bogey-free 6-under 66 as he seeks his first PGA win in five years. Scott kept pace with his second consecutive 66.

Hideki Matsuyama (hih-DEH’-kee maht-soo-YAH’-mah) had the best round of the day, an 8-under 64 that has him four shots off the pace. He’s tied for third with Jordan Spieth (speeth), Patrick Cantlay, Marc Leishman, Bud Cauley and Kyoung-Hoon Lee

LPGA-US WOMEN’S OPEN

Co-leaders at US Women’s Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Former Duke championship teammates Yu Liu of China and Celine Boutier of France are tied for the lead after three rounds of the U.S. Women’s Open.

Liu had a 5-under 66 to match Boutier at 7 under at the Country Club of Charleston. Boutier shot 69.

The co-leaders are a stroke in front of Lexi Thompson, Jaye Marie Green and Japan’s Mamiko Higa (mah-EE’-loh HEE’-gah), the surprise leader the first two rounds.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS-PRINCIPAL CHARITY CLASSIC

Parel widens lead

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ Scott Parel shot a 6-under 66 to stretch his lead to five strokes in the PGA Tour Champions’ Principal Charity Classic.

Parel had a 15-under 129 total at Wakonda Club in Des Moines to break the tournament 36-hole record of 13 under set a year ago by eventual winner Tom Lehman (LAY’-mihn).

Marco Dawson shot a 65 to match Jerry Kelly at minus-10.

NASCAR-POCONO

Byron takes Pocono pole

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) _ William Byron will start from the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Byron turned a lap of 173.494 mph for his second straight pole, qualifying just ahead of Kyle Busch. Byron was one of four Hendrick Motorsports drivers to finish in the top 10 last week in the Coca-Cola 600.

Clint Bowyer will start third, followed by Erik Jones and Brad Keselowski.

INDYCAR-DETROIT

Newgarden wins in Motown

DETROIT (AP) _ Josef Newgarden has won the first of two Detroit Grand Prix races, outlasting the competition on a rain-slicked road course.

The Team Penske driver finished nearly a second in front Alexander Rossi and Takuma Sato. Newgarden opened the year with a victory at St. Petersburg and joins Pagenaud as the series’ two-time winners this season.

Rossi and Sato finished second and third in last weekend’s Indianapolis 500.

The 70-lap race became a 75-minute timed event after thunderstorms delayed the start by more than an hour.

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Liverpool takes first Champions League crown since ‘05

MADRID (AP) _ Liverpool is the king of European soccer for the first time in 14 years.

The British Premier League runner-up claimed its sixth Champions League title with a 2-0 shutout of rival Tottenham.

Mohamed Salah (SAH’-lah) scored on a penalty kick in the second minute following a handball in the box just seconds into the match. Liverpool spent much of the next 60 minutes laying back and awaiting a Tottenham charge before striking again.

Divock Origi (DEE’-vahk oh-REE’-gee) doubled the lead in the 88th minute, securing Liverpool the title a year after it lost the final to Real Madrid.