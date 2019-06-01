Update on the latest in sports:

MLB-SCHEDULE

Yankees top Bosox

UNDATED (AP) _ The New York Yankees beat up Chris Sale while resuming their rivalry with the Boston Red Sox.

DJ LeMahieu (leh-MAY’-hyoo) and Aaron Hicks drove in two runs apiece off Sale as the Yankees downed the Bosox, 4-1. The Yankees trailed in the third inning until LeMahieu poked an RBI double and scored on a two-run single by Hicks.

LeMahieu also homered off Sale, who is 1-7 after yielding four runs over six innings.

JA Happ won his fourth straight decision by working the first five frames before the Yankees’ bullpen tossed shutout ball the rest of the way.

New York has won all three meetings with Boston this season, beating Sale twice and holding the Red Sox to four total runs.

Rafael Devers (DEH’-vurz) homered for Boston.

Elsewhere around the majors:

_ The Twins pulled out a 5-3 win over the Rays on Eddie Rosario’s two-run single in the ninth following a pair of hit batters. José Berríos (beh-REE’-ohs) and Taylor Rogers combined on a four-hitter and helped Minnesota end Tampa Bay’s six-game winning streak. The Twins overcame a 3-1, fifth-inning deficit and won for the 13th time in 16 games.

_ Derek Fisher led off the eighth inning with a tiebreaking homer to cap Houston’s comeback in a 3-2 triumph at Oakland. The Astros trailed 2-0 in the seventh until Josh Reddick cracked a solo homer and Tony Kemp tied the game with a double. Matt Chapman’s two-run blast in the third ended Brad Peacock’s scoreless streak at 14 innings.

_ The Cardinals were able to celebrate a 2-1 win over the Cubs following Matt Carpenter’s game-ending single in the bottom of the 10th. Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas (MY’-koh-las) gave up one run and six hits over seven innings in a no-decision. The Cardinals won back-to-back games for the first time since April 30-May 1 and avoided the worst winning percentage for May in franchise history by finishing 9-18.

_ Josh Bell completed his outstanding month by going 2-for-5 with an RBI in the Pirates’ 9-4 rout of the Brewers. Bell hit .389 in May with 12 home runs, 12 doubles and 31 RBIs. Starling Marte (mahr-TAY’) added three hits and scored three times, while teammate Kevin Newman extended his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games by going 2-for-5 with a two-run single.

_ The West-leading Dodgers improved to a major league-best 23-7 at home by homering four times in a battle of division leaders, 6-3 over the Phillies. Max Muncy, Joc Pederson, Corey Seager and Kikè (KEE’-kay) Hernàndez supplied the longballs, and Kenta Maeda allowed two runs and three hits in six innings to win his fourth straight start. Muncy and Seager belted two-run shots and Pederson had a solo homer off Jake Arrieta (ar-ee-EH’-tah).

_ The Padres rode homers by Franmil Reyes, Hunter Renfroe and Ian Kinsler to a 5-2 win against Miami. Joey Lucchesi combined with two relievers on a four-hitter for his first victory in six starts. Kirby Yates came on to get the final three outs for his 22nd save, best in the majors.

_ The Rockies have a six-game winning streak after Trevor Story hit a pair of two-run homers and drove in a career-high seven runs in their 13-6 thumping of the Blue Jays. Nolan Arenado (ar-eh-NAH’-doh) finished the month with a .425 average by adding three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs. German (hehr-MAHN’) Marquez lined two singles in extending his hitting streak to five games, the longest by a Colorado pitcher since Mike Hampton hit safely in eight straight in 2002.

_ The Tigers rolled to an 8-2 win over the Braves as Niko Goodrum homered twice and had a career-high five hits. Goodrum entered the game batting .208 before going 5-for-5 and scoring four times. Nicholas Castellanos (kas-tee-AH’-nohs) and Grayson Greiner also went deep to support Spencer Turnbull, who limited Atlanta to one earned run and five hits while working into the seventh inning.

_ Jay Bruce hit his 300th career home run and Tom Murphy contributed a two-run shot and an RBI double in the Mariners’ 4-3 verdict over the Angels. Bruce’s seventh-inning homer to center field provided the insurance run as Seattle ended a three-game losing streak. Winning pitcher Mike Leake scattered five hits over seven innings, including back-to-back homers by Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) in the sixth.

_ Charlie Tilson hit a two-run double and the White Sox picked up their fifth straight win by whipping the Indians, 6-1. Dylan Covey settled down after allowing a leadoff homer to Francisco Lindor (lihn-DOHR’), giving up seven other hits over six innings for his first victory since last August. Tilson, Yoán Moncada, Yonder Alonso and Yolmer Sánchez each had two hits for Chicago, which also took advantage of four Cleveland errors while scoring four unearned runs.

_ Joey Gallo’s first career grand slam capped a six-run, sixth as the Rangers rallied past the Royals, 6-2. Ariel Jurado won for the first time in three major league starts this season, yielding allowed two runs on five hits and three walks through six innings. Danny Duffy carried a two-hit shutout into the sixth before fading.

_ Carlos Gómez furnished the go-ahead double in a two-run eighth that pushed the Mets past the Diamondbacks, 5-4. Adeiny Hechavarría (ah-DAY’-nee eh-cheh-vah-REE’-ah) had two hits and two RBIs to back Zack Wheeler, who struck out nine over seven innings. Christian Walker and Ketel (keh-TEHL’) Marte homered in a three-run sixth that gave Arizona a 4-3 lead before the DBacks dropped their fifth in a row.

_ Curt Casali belted a three-run homer while the Reds teed off on Patrick Corbin in a 9-3 pounding of the Nationals. Corbin retired just eight of his 20 batters, surrendering eight runs in 2 2/3 innings. Casali’s blast was part of a five-run first for Cincinnati, which had dropped eight straight at home to Washington.

_ Dwight Smith’s first career grand slam capped a six-run outburst in the first inning of the Orioles’ 9-6 win over the Giants. Trey Mancini and Renato Núñez also homered for Baltimore, which overcame a five-run, first-inning deficit and improved to 8-21 at home. San Francisco lost for the eighth time in nine games despite Mike Yastrzemski (ya-STREHM’-skee), who homered and tripled in his first two at-bats.

MLB-NEWS

Cardinals’ Molina to IL

UNDATED (AP) _ St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier (YAH’-dee-ehr) Molina has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of a strained right thumb tendon. Matt Wieters (WEE’-turz) will fill in for the nine-time All-Star, who got hurt during last Saturday’s game against Atlanta and tried to play through the injury. Molina is batting .265 and four home runs and 33 RBIs and started 49 of the Cardinals’ first 53 games.

Also around the majors:

_ The Diamondbacks expect Luke Weaver to be sidelined for an extended tome after he was diagnosed with a mild sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow, along with a mild flexor pronator strain. Weaver was removed one batter into the sixth inning at San Francisco on Sunday.

_ The Rockies are sending left-hander Kyle Freeland to Triple-A Albuquerque to work on his mechanics after allowing at least five runs in five of his 12 starts this season. Freeland is 2-6 with a 7.13 ERA and nowhere near the form he displayed a season ago, when he finished fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting. He was 17-7 with a 2.85 ERA in 33 starts last year, striking out 173 over 202 1/3 innings.

FRENCH OPEN

Federer wins in his 400th Grand Slam match

PARIS (AP) _ Roger Federer has reached the fourth round of the French Open with a win in his record 400th Grand Slam match. The 37-year-old defeated 20-year-old Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-1, 7-6. Ruud’s father was in the draw when Federer made his French Open debut in 1999.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has yet to drop a set in this tournament, improving to 345-55 all-time in major tournaments.

Both Federer and 11-time champion Rafael Nadal (nah-DAHL’) have reached the Round of 16 in Paris for a record 14th time. Nadal beat No. 27 David Goffin 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Other third-round winners on the men’s side include sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, and seventh seed Kei Nishikori (kay nee-shee-KOHR’-ee). No. 22 Lucas Pouille (pwee) lost his second-round match to unseeded Martin Klizan.

American Sloane Stephens led Friday’s charge into the women’s fourth round. The seventh-seeded Stephens split her first two sets before knocking out Polona Hercog, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Petra Martic pulled off the biggest stunner of the day. She ousted second seed Karolina Pliskova (PLIHSH’-koh-vah), 6-3, 6-3 to guarantee that Naomi Osaka will hold onto the No. 1 ranking after the tournament.

No. 14 Madison Keys won her suspended second-round match in three sets, and 2016 champ Garbine Muguruza (GAHR’-been moo-gah-ROO’-thuh) improved to 6-0 in third-round matches at Roland Garros after beating ninth-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-3 6-3.

NBA FINALS-WARRIORS INJURIES

Durant to miss Game 2; Iguodala has MRI

TORONTO (AP) _ Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is going to miss Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday at Toronto due to a calf injury that has kept him sidelined since Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Head coach Steve Kerr announced Friday that the Warriors would be without Durant, who was leading all playoff scorers at 32.7 points a game before the injury.

The Warriors also had concerns about center Andre Iguodala (ihg-ah-DAH’-lah), whose MRI came back clean after he injured a leg during last night’s 118-109 loss to the Raptors. Iguodala started and played 29 minutes in Game 1, finishing with six points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Iguodala expects to play as Golden State tries to even the series at a game apiece.

NBA-CLIPPERS-TAMPERING FINE

NBA fines Clippers $50,000 over Rivers comments on Leonard

TORONTO (AP) _ The NBA fined the Los Angeles Clippers $50,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule. The league did not specifically say what comments were determined to be fine-worthy, other than saying it was in response to what head coach Doc Rivers said about Toronto forward Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard “in a recent television appearance.”

Leonard will be a free agent this summer, and the Clippers are expected to be among the teams who will try to pursue him.

STANLEY CUP-PLUGGING HOLES

Moore ready to step in for Grzelcyk

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ John Moore is expected to replace injured defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (GRIHZ’-lehk) in the Boston Bruins’ lineup for Game 3 at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

Grzelcyk is in concussion protocol and didn’t travel with the team. Moore took his place in practice Friday alongside Connor Clifton.

Grzelcyk suffered the injury during Game 2 on a check by Oskar Sundqvist, who received a boarding penalty on the play and a one-game suspension. Zach Sanford is expected to replace Sundqvist on Saturday as the Blues try to take a two-games-to-one lead in the series.

NHL-CAPITALS-KUZNETSOV

NHL clears Capitals’ Kuznetsov over video showing powder

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The NHL has closed its review of Washington Capitals star Evgeny Kuznetsov (kooz-NEHT’-sahv) and a now-deleted video on social media.

The video showed Kuznetsov talking to someone and lines of white powder and American dollar bills can be seen on the table. Kuznetsov does not touch anything on the table in the 22-second video.

Kuznetsov says the video is from 2018 in Las Vegas after the Capitals won the Stanley Cup. He says he went to a friend’s hotel room, saw drugs, called a friend and left.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the league found no basis to question his explanation.

PGA-MEMORIAL

Merritt takes share of lead at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) _ There’s a three-way tie for the lead at the midway mark of the PGA’s Memorial.

Troy Merritt fired a 6-under 66 to grab a share of the lead with Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Martin Kaymer (KY’-mur). Lee fired a 67 and Kaymer bogeyed his final hold for a 68 to fall into the first-place tie.

Jordan Spieth (speeth) is one shot back and one ahead of a quintet that includes Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler.

Tiger Woods is seven off the pace following an even-par 72. He was moving into contention until his double-bogey on 15.

LPGA-US WOMEN’S OPEN

Higa leads through 36

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Mamika Higa shot an even-par 71 for the clubhouse lead when the second round of the U.S. Women’s Open was suspended by darkness.

Higa rallied with three birdies on her final six holes to move in front of Jessica Korda and hold the halfway lead at 6 under. Trailing Korda by a shot, she rolled in an 11-footer for birdie on her first stroke following a two-hour rain delay.

Korda is minus-5 following a 68, her lowest score in 38 career rounds in the major tournament.

There were 45 players still on the course when the horn sounded.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS-PRINCIPAL CHARITY CLASSIC

Scott Parel shoots 9-under 63, takes 2-stroke lead in Iowa

Scott Parel matched the course record with a 9-under 63 on Friday to take a two-shot lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Principal Charity Classic.

Parel tied the Wakonda Club mark set by Billy Andrade in 2016.

Chris DiMarco shot 65, Andrade was at 66, and Darren Clarke and David Toms topped the group at 67.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-VIRGINIA-HAUSER

Marquette star Hauser transferring to Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Marquette star Sam Hauser is transferring to national champion Virginia.

The 6-foot-8 Hauser averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds and was named to the All-Big East second team last season. Hauser will practice with the Cavaliers in the coming year, but won’t use his final year of eligibility until the 2020-21 season.