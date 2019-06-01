Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Small fans 10, Mississippi St tops Central Michigan 7-2

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Ethan Small struck out 10 over six innings, Mississippi State’s offense pounded 16 hits and the Bulldogs rolled to a 7-2 win over Central Michigan on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament.

Mississippi State (48-13) scored four runs in the first inning and two more in the third to take a 6-0 advantage. Elijah McNamee started the scoring with a two-run double, Josh Hatcher had three hits and two RBIs and Tanner Allen had four hits, including a solo homer.

Small (9-2) continued his dominant season, running his season strikeout total to 160 over 96 innings.

Central Michigan (47-13) had its 19-game winning streak snapped. Cameron Brown (10-1) gave up 13 hits and six earned runs over 2 1/3 innings. Jason Sullivan hit a two-run homer for the Chippewas.

Mississippi State advances to the Starkville Regional championship game. Central Michigan and Miami will play for the right to face the Bulldogs.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history

Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history

6:26 pm
MLB batters set record for home runs in single month

MLB batters set record for home runs in single month

3:36 pm
ECHL says Kelly Cup wasn’t returned, made new trophy

ECHL says Kelly Cup wasn’t returned, made new trophy

3:18 pm
Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history
Covering Colorado

Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history

MLB batters set record for home runs in single month
News

MLB batters set record for home runs in single month

ECHL says Kelly Cup wasn’t returned, made new trophy
Sports

ECHL says Kelly Cup wasn’t returned, made new trophy

Scroll to top
Skip to content