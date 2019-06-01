Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Orlando City scores 3 1st-half goals, beats Impact 3-0

MONTREAL (AP) — Nani, Tesho Akindele and Will Johnson scored in the first half in Orlando City’s 3-0 victory over the Montreal Impact on Saturday night.

Orlando City (5-7-3) had won only once in its previous six games.

Evan Bush was beaten three times on five shots for the Impact (7-7-3).

After an uneventful opening, Orlando scored the three goals in a 15-minute span.

Zakaria Diallo’s hand ball in the box off an Orlando corner led to a penalty kick that Portuguese midfielder Nani slotted home in the 27th minute. Nani leads Orlando with eight goals this season.

Akindele connected in the 36th minute off Chris Mueller’s low cross.

Johnson scored on a header just before halftime.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
MLB batters set record for home runs in single month

MLB batters set record for home runs in single month

3:36 pm
ECHL says Kelly Cup wasn’t returned, made new trophy

ECHL says Kelly Cup wasn’t returned, made new trophy

3:18 pm
Slumping Blue Jays look to end 4-game slide

Slumping Blue Jays look to end 4-game slide

1:20 am
MLB batters set record for home runs in single month
News

MLB batters set record for home runs in single month

ECHL says Kelly Cup wasn’t returned, made new trophy
Sports

ECHL says Kelly Cup wasn’t returned, made new trophy

Slumping Blue Jays look to end 4-game slide
Sports

Slumping Blue Jays look to end 4-game slide

Scroll to top
Skip to content