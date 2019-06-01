Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
LSU beats Southern Miss 8-4, advances to regional final

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Cade Beloso and Zach Watson homered on Saturday night and LSU beat Southern Miss 8-4 to advance to the NCAA Tournament regional final.

No. 3 seed Southern Miss (39-19) will play Arizona State in an elimination game on Sunday and the winner will face top-seeded LSU (38-24) later that day.

LSU took the lead for good when Saul Garza’s bases-loaded single scored two runs, making it 6-4 in the top of the eighth inning. Garza scored on the next at bat and the Tigers added an insurance run in the top of the ninth.

The Tigers opened a 4-0 lead in the sixth inning, but the Golden Eagles erased the deficit with a four-run seventh.

Beloso, Watson and Garza each had two RBIs for the Tigers.

Associated Press

