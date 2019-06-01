Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Jarvis throws 8 strong innings, Duke beats WVU 4-0

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Sophomore Bryce Jarvis threw eight strong innings in a duel against Big 12 pitcher of the year Alek Manoah, and Duke beat West Virginia 4-0 Saturday night to move one win away from capturing an NCAA Tournament regional for the second straight season.

The third-seeded Blue Devils (33-25) made the most of four hits against the Mountaineers to advance to Sunday’s championship game. They’ll meet the winner of the day’s elimination matchup between second-seeded Texas A&M (38-22-1) and No. 1 West Virginia (38-21).

Jarvis (5-1) scattered six hits, struck out 11 and walked one. He threw 126 pitches.

Manoah (9-4) struck out nine and walked four in six innings.

Michael Rothenberg hit a run-scoring triple in the first and scored on a wild pitch. In the third, Manoah walked the bases loaded. Joey Loperfido beat out a throw to home on an infield grounder, and Chris Crabtree followed with a run-scoring single for a 4-0 lead.

Associated Press

Associated Press

