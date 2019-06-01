Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Hunter Coleman 2 HRs leads Texas A&M over Fordham 11-2

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Hunter Coleman hit two home runs to lead Texas A&M to an 11-2 win over Fordham on Saturday in an NCAA Tournament elimination game.

Aggies pitcher Asa Lacy (8-4) didn’t allow a hit until Andy Semo’s single with two outs in the fifth inning. Lacy gave up three hits in seven innings, struck out seven and walked one.

Coleman, who missed much of the season with a broken left arm, hit a three-run homer during a five-run first inning off Fordham starter Anthony DiMeglio (6-4). Coleman added a two-run shot off reliever Brian Weissert in the seventh.

Bryce Blaum also had a solo homer in the first and Coleman’s brother, Ty Coleman, added a two-run homer in the fourth.

Texas A&M (38-22-1), which lost Friday to Duke in the regional opener, had 13 hits.

Matt Tarabek had an RBI double and Jack Harnisch had a run-scoring single for Atlantic 10 Tournament champion Fordham (38-24).

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
MLB batters set record for home runs in single month

MLB batters set record for home runs in single month

3:36 pm
ECHL says Kelly Cup wasn’t returned, made new trophy

ECHL says Kelly Cup wasn’t returned, made new trophy

3:18 pm
Slumping Blue Jays look to end 4-game slide

Slumping Blue Jays look to end 4-game slide

1:20 am
MLB batters set record for home runs in single month
News

MLB batters set record for home runs in single month

ECHL says Kelly Cup wasn’t returned, made new trophy
Sports

ECHL says Kelly Cup wasn’t returned, made new trophy

Slumping Blue Jays look to end 4-game slide
Sports

Slumping Blue Jays look to end 4-game slide

Scroll to top
Skip to content