Hits keep coming for Connecticut in 10-2 win over Harvard

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chris Winkel hit one of Connecticut’s three triples and drove in three runs, Joe Simeon pitched three innings of solid relief, and the Huskies eliminated Harvard from the NCAA Oklahoma City regional with a 10-2 win on Saturday.

A day after collecting 19 hits in a loss to Nebraska, the Huskies banged out 17 more against the Crimson. Thad Phillips was a home run short of hitting for the cycle and Anthony Prato also had three hits.

The Huskies (37-24) jumped on Harvard starter Ian Miller (3-4) for seven runs in the second inning.

Simeon (2-1) came on in the fifth inning after Harvard (27-16) had five hits and drew three walks off Jimmy Wang and Jeff Kersten. Simeon allowed one hit in his three shutout innings. Kenny Haus pitched a perfect eighth and ninth.

Associated Press

