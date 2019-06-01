Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Gallo homers, leaves with injury in Rangers’ 6-2 win over KC

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo hit a tie-breaking home run for the second straight game before leaving in the fifth inning due to injury as the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 Saturday.

Gallo was removed because of tightness in his left oblique while batting. He initially felt the injury while in the outfield and then again on a check swing during a plate appearance. He will undergo treatment and further evaluation.

Lance Lynn (7-4) allowed both runs. He yielded six hits and a hit batter, striking out seven for his fifth straight quality start.

The Rangers have won four of five, improved to 19-9 at home and moved two games over .500 at 29-27.

Gallo broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning, hitting a 1-0 pitch from Homer Bailey (4-6) over the home bullpen in right-center for his 17th homer of the season, good enough for a tie with four others for the American League lead. On Friday night, Gallo hit a grand slam in the sixth inning in a 6-2 win over the Royals.

Bailey gave up four runs on six hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings for his fourth straight start without a victory. He allowed only a first-inning single to Nomar Mazara before Hunter Pence led off the fourth with an opposite-field ground single to right ahead of Gallo’s homer.

The Royals have lost five of their last six games and have the worst road record in the majors at 8-22. Kansas City left seven runners on base and was 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

Martin Maldonado and Cam Gallagher, who replaced Maldonado behind the plate in the sixth inning, had RBI doubles. Maldonado was pulled as a precaution with right forearm tightness.

Pence and Kansas City’s Whit Merrifield each had two hits for the second straight game.

SHORT HOPS

Rangers C Jeff Mathis had a sacrifice fly for his third RBI of the season in 31 games, his first since April 24. … Five of Texas’ six hits off Bailey were by left-handed hitters. The 33-year-old right-hander entered the game holding left-handed batters to a .213 batting average. … Merrifield has hits in 10 of his last 11 games. … Maldonado has a .327 career batting average at Globe Life Park. … Texas placed RHP Jeanmar Gómez on unconditional release waivers after designating him for assignment last Sunday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: 3B Hunter Dozier (right thorax tightness), who left Thursday’s series opener in the fifth inning, probably won’t return before Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Brad Keller (3-6, 4.56) leads the AL with 42 walks. Keller allowed only one last time out — but also 10 hits — in giving up four runs in six innings in a loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Rangers: RHP Adrian Sampson (3-3, 4.53) has won his last three outings, each following an opener. Sampson will make his first true start since May 12 and sixth of the season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

