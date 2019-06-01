Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

FC Dallas beats Sounders 2-1 with 2 own goals

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Seattle’s Xavier Arreaga and Brad Smith scored own goals to help FC Dallas end a six-game winless streak with a 2-1 victory over the Sounders on Saturday night.

Arreaga’s deflection of Ryan Hollingshead’s header gave FC Dallas (6-6-3) a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute. Smith put Michael Barrios’ cross into the back of the net in the 38th to double FCD’s lead.

Raúl Ruidíaz scored in the 65th minute for the Sounders (7-3-5), netting a 20-yard shot with a deflection off defender Matt Hedges.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Gray’s strong outing carries Rockies over Blue Jays 4-2

Gray’s strong outing carries Rockies over Blue Jays 4-2

10:03 pm
Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history

Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history

6:26 pm
MLB batters set record for home runs in single month

MLB batters set record for home runs in single month

3:36 pm
Gray’s strong outing carries Rockies over Blue Jays 4-2
Sports

Gray’s strong outing carries Rockies over Blue Jays 4-2

Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history
Covering Colorado

Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history

MLB batters set record for home runs in single month
News

MLB batters set record for home runs in single month

Scroll to top
Skip to content