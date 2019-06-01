Campbell beats NC State 5-4 in completion of suspended game

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Campbell held on to beat North Carolina State 5-4 on Saturday in the completion of a NCAA Tournament opener suspended overnight due to severe weather.

The third-seeded Camels (36-19) needed only about 15 minutes to finish off the upset of the second-seeded Wolfpack (42-18) and advance in the four-team regional hosted by East Carolina. The game was halted Friday because of lightning before N.C. State’s turn to bat in the bottom of the ninth.

Landry Moore earned his fifth save after issuing a one-out walk to Terrell Tatum, striking out Lawson McArthur and getting a game-ending groundout from Vojtech Mensik.

Winning pitcher Michael Horrell (10-3) struck out 11 in seven innings Friday. Reid Johnson (6-2) allowed five runs on four hits while taking the loss.

Associated Press

