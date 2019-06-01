Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Byron tops 173 mph and hits fast lap to win pole at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — William Byron turned a lap of 173.494 mph on Saturday to win the pole at Pocono Raceway.

Byron won his second straight pole in the No. 24 Chevrolet, following up his first-place start last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Byron opened the season with a pole in the Daytona 500 but has yet to win a Cup race in 49 career starts.

Kyle Busch joins Byron in the front row in the No. 18 Toyota. Clint Bowyer starts third, followed by Erik Jones and Brad Keselowski.

Byron was one of four Hendrick Motorsports drivers to finish in the top 10 last week in the Coca-Cola 600. Chase Elliott is the only Hendrick driver with a win this season. Hendrick’s Alex Bowman was runner-up in three straight races before finishing seventh last week.

