US to play France in Under-20 World Cup round of 16

The United States will play France in the Under-20 World Cup’s round of 16 after Les Bleus beat Mali 3-2 on Friday to win Group E.

The Americans finished second to Ukraine in Group D, losing 2-1 to Ukraine in their opener before beating Nigeria 2-0 and Qatar 1-0.

American midfielders Alex Mendez and Chris Durkin will be suspended for Tuesday’s match in Bydgoszcz because of yellow-card accumulation.

The winner advances to a quarterfinal against Uruguay or Ecuador on June 8 at Gdynia.

Associated Press

Associated Press

