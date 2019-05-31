Update on the latest in sports:

MLB-SCHEDULE

A look at what’s happening around the majors today

UNDATED (AP) _ Austin Meadows and the Rays have won six games in a row heading into another matchup with major league-leading Minnesota. Meadows drove in four runs Thursday night in a 14-3 rout of the Twins. The young outfielder has multiple hits in five consecutive games, not to mention three doubles, three homers and 11 RBIs during Tampa Bay’s longest winning streak since taking eight straight in August last year.

Minnesota right-hander Jose Berrios will attempt to slow the Rays after allowing 13 runs (11 earned) and 29 hits over his last three outings. Ryne Stanek will be the opener for the Rays.

Elsewhere in majors Friday:

_ The Cubs and Cardinals renew their rivalry in St. Louis, with Yu Darvish set to pitch the series opener for first-place Chicago against 2018 All-Star Miles Mikolas (MY’-koh-las). Darvish gave up 12 hits and six runs in a season-high seven innings of an 8-6 win against Cincinnati last time out. Mikolas is 3-0 with a 1.32 ERA in six career appearances, four starts, versus the Cubs.

_ It’s a matchup of National League division leaders at Dodger Stadium when Jake Arrieta pitches the opener of a three-game series for Philadelphia. The 2015 National League Cy Young Award winner is 3-3 with a 3.07 ERA in seven career starts against Los Angeles. Kenta Maeda is up for the Dodgers.

_ Beautiful weather is finally forecast for New York, where the first-place Yankees host longtime rival Boston after their scheduled series opener was rained out Thursday. J.A. Happ and Red Sox lefty Chris Sale were both pushed back a day, and the game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Aug. 3. New York has a half-game lead in the American League East over Tampa Bay. The defending champion Red Sox are 7½ games behind the Yankees at 29-27.

_ Colorado has won five straight, and its past four wins at home have come on walk-offs by different players. Daniel Murphy did the honors Thursday with an RBI single in the 10th inning that gave the Rockies an 11-10 victory and a four-game sweep of National League West rival Arizona. Colorado slugger Nolan Arenado is 12 for 27 with four home runs in the last week and is riding a 10-game hitting streak. Up next, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes his first swings at Coors Field when the Blue Jays make an interleague visit.

_ Cleveland right-hander Trevor Bauer looks to close out a difficult May on a high note when he pitches against the White Sox. Bauer, who went 12-6 with a career-low 2.21 ERA last year, is 0-3 with a 6.52 ERA in his last five starts. He struck out eight in six innings against Tampa Bay on Sunday, but also threw a wild pitch and hit two batters while allowing three earned runs in the Indians’ 6-3 loss. Dylan Covey gets the ball for Chicago. The 27-year-old righty is 0-3 with a 5.75 ERA in his past four starts.

_ Leftie Drew Pomeranz is scheduled to start tonight when the Giants begin a three-game series in Baltimore. Pomeranz lasted just 2 2/3 innings in his most recent outing, when San Francisco lost to Arizona 18-2. Andrew Cashner starts for the Orioles.

_ Brewers right-hander Jhoulys Chacin (joh-LEES’ cha-SEEN’) will take the mound for the second game of a four-game set tonight in Pittsburgh. Pirates right-hander Chris Archer will try for his first win since April 7.

_ The Nationals will open a weekend series at Cincinnati when lefty Patrick Corbin faces right-hander Tyler Mahle.

_ The Braves will remain home to open a three-game series against the Tigers. Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull will return from the bereavement list and start the first game in Atlanta against fellow right-hander Mike Foltynewicz (fohl-tih-NAY’-vihch).

_ The parents of the Rangers right-hander Ariel Jurado will see him pitch as a pro for the first time during their first trip to the United States when the Rangers host Kansas City. Lefty Danny Duffy is in for the Royals and has pitched to a 1.80 ERA in his last five starts against Texas. The Royals snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over Texas Rangers on Thursday.

_ Rockies right-hander German Marquez gets the start to begin a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Colorado. Righty Ed Jackson will pitch for the Jays.

_ Diamondbacks right-hander Jon Duplantier will get his first major league start when Arizona opens three-game series against the New York Mets. Zack Wheeler starts for the Mets. The right-hander has 41 strikeouts in five May starts but a 4.19 ERA during that span.

_ Marlins left-hander Caleb Smith is scheduled to take the mound at San Diego to start a six-game road trip. Smith has allowed one run in 12 1/3 innings in two starts against the Padres. San Diego opens a 10-game homestand with lefty Joey Lucchesi. He struck out a career-high 11 at Toronto in his last start.

_ The Houston Astros begin a three-game series at Oakland with Brad Peacock scheduled to pitch. Peacock struck out eight over six scoreless innings in his last start but did not get a decision. Right hand pitcher Mike Fiers (4-3, 5.00) pitches for the Athletics. Fiers has eight wins in 16 career starts at the Coliseum. All four of his wins this season have come at home.

_ The Mariners host the Angels again following Thursday night’s 9-3 loss. The Mariners’ Mike Leake has lost six of his last seven decisions. Leake allowed five earned runs last time out in a loss to Oakland. The Angels’ Tyler Skaggs threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings but did not get a decision in his last start. Skaggs is 2-2 with a 4.26 ERA in nine career starts vs. Seattle.

FRENCH OPEN

Pliskova eliminated

PARIS (AP) _ Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova has been eliminated from the French Open, ensuring that Naomi Osaka will hold onto the No. 1 ranking after the tournament.

Pliskova lost to No. 31 Petra Martic 6-3, 6-3 in the third round. It was Martic’s tour-best 14th win on clay this season. The Croatian has not dropped a set in her opening three matches.

On the men’s side, 37-year-old Roger Federer faces 63rd-ranked Casper Ruud — who is 17 years his junior. And, with seeded players going head-to-head for the first time at this year’s tournament, 11-time champion Rafael Nadal plays No. 27 David Goffin.

DOPING-LAWSON

Agent: US long jumper expects doping ban; tainted beef cited

UNDATED (AP) _ The agent for Jarrion Lawson says the American long jumper and sprinter is expected to receive a four-year suspension for a failed doping test they maintain is tied to contaminated meat.

Paul Doyle told The Associated Press on Friday that Lawson will appeal the soon-to-be-announced decision from the Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles doping issues in track and field. Lawson has been suspended since August.

Doyle says Lawson ate tainted beef at a Japanese restaurant in Arkansas before a test on June 2, 2018. The results came back positive about two weeks later for a metabolite of the banned anabolic steroid trenbolone. The substance helps build muscle mass and formed part of a steroid mixture used by Russian athletes at the 2014 Winter Olympics. Doyle says Lawson was notified Aug. 3.

The 25-year-old Lawson is considered a strong medal contender for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-UGA-ALCOHOL SALES

University of Georgia to sell beer, wine to $25K donors

(Information in the following story is from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com)

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Some University of Georgia fans will be able to buy beer during football games — but only donors who have agreed to give tens of thousands of dollars will be allowed to drink.

UGA Athletic Director Greg McGarity has told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that beer and wine will be sold in Sanford Stadium’s premium seating area during the upcoming football season. He says that area will be limited to Magill Society members, who must pledge at least $25,000 to the UGA Athletic Association.

Members won’t be able to view games from there, the only area where drinking is permitted.

Drink prices are unclear. UGA and other Southeastern Conference schools have previously offered free alcohol in premium seating areas. SEC leadership is in the midst of general alcohol sales discussions.