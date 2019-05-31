Update on the latest in sports:

NBA FINALS

Raptors top Warriors in Game 1

TORONTO (AP) _ The Golden State Warriors had won the last four openers in the NBA Finals before running into the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

Pascal Siakam (see-A’-kam) scored a playoff career-high 32 points and the Raptors won the first NBA Finals game played outside the U.S. by downing the Warriors, 118-109. Siakam shot 6-for-6 in the third quarter to keep Golden State from gaining much ground, and the Raptors kept their lead around double digits for much of the final period.

Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard had 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists in his first NBA Finals game since winning MVP of the 2014 championship with the Spurs.

Marc Gasol (gah-SAHL’) provided 14 of his 20 points while Toronto built a 59-49 halftime lead.

Stephen Curry scored 34 points and Klay Thompson had 21 for the Warriors, who are seeking their third straight championship.

The Warriors were again without All-Star forward Kevin Durant due to a calf injury. Head coach Steve Kerr says that “it’s a long shot” that Durant will be able to practice with the team in Toronto before Game 2 of the title series against the Raptors. Kerr has said that Durant won’t be back in a game until he practices with the team.

Game 2 is Sunday in Toronto.

MLB SCHEDULE

Rays blast Twins

UNDATED (AP) _ The Tampa Bay Rays have extended their winning streak by blowing out baseball’s top team.

Hot-hitting Austin Meadows drove in four runs and the Rays earned their sixth win in a row with a 14-3 dismantling of the Minnesota Twins. Meadows delivered a three-run double while Tampa Bay scored six times in the third inning to take control. He’s hitting .370 since coming off the injured list.

Brandon Lowe (low) had three RBIs and Ji-man Choi hit a two-run homer to help Charlie Morton improve to 6-0. Morton limited the hot-hitting Twins to two runs and four hits over seven innings.

Tampa Bay is a season-best 16 games over .500 after dropping the Twins to 37-18.

Elsewhere around the major league diamonds:

_ The Angels battered Yusei Kikuchi for six runs and 10 hits in just 3 1/3 innings of a 9-3 thumping of the Mariners. Kole Calhoun and César Puello (PWAY’-oh) homered, and Mike Trout had three RBIs, Felix Peña threw 5 1/3 innings of relief, allowing three runs and three hits.

_ The White Sox cruised to a 10-4 rout of the Indians as Yonder Alonso and José Abreu each hit a two-run homer. Eloy Jiménez had three hits and two RBIs in Chicago’s season-high fourth consecutive win. Manny Bañuelos (bahn-WAY’-lohs) pitched 5 1/3 innings of three-run ball for his first win in a month.

_ The Royals were just 7-20 on the road before Jorge Soler (HOHR’-hay soh-LEHR’) and Adalberto Mondesi (MAHN’-deh-see) homered in their 4-2 win over the Rangers. Soler’s three-run home run struck the foul pole in left field and was his career-best 14th this season. Jakob Junis (JOO’-nihs) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings, including homers by Shin-Soo Choo and Nomar Mazara.

_ Hyun-Jin Ryu (hyoon-jihn ryoo) blanked the Mets on four hits over 7 2/3 innings before the Dodgers completed a 2-0 win. Ryu struck out seven, giving him 69 on the season compared to just five walks in 11 starts. Chris Taylor led off the bottom of the first with a triple and scored on Max Muncy’s double to give Los Angeles all the scoring it needed to beat New York for the third time in four games.

_ Mike Moustakas (moos-TAH’-kahs) homered twice while going 4-for-6 with four RBIs as the Brewers battered the Pirates, 11-5. Yasmani Grandal (yahs-MAH’-nee grahn-DAHL’) also homered and had four hits to help the Brewers win for the third time in four games. Chase Anderson gave up two runs and six hits with five strikeouts in five innings to help Milwaukee climb within a half-game of the NL Central lead.

_ Dakota Hudson worked six strong innings and the Cardinals homered four times in a 5-3 win over the Phillies. Hudson allowed four hits and one run in his fourth straight quality start, helping the Redbirds avoid a series sweep. Jedd Gyorko (JUR’-koh) hit a two-run homer for the Cards, who got solo shots from Marcell Ozuna (oh-ZOO’-nuh), Matt Wieters (WEE’-turz) and Matt Carpenter.

_ The Rockies picked up their fifth straight win and completed a four-game sweep by outlasting Arizona, 11-10 on Daniel Murphy’s RBI single in the bottom of the 10th. Murphy finished with three hits and three RBIs, while Trevor Story had a career-high four hits in Colorado’s fourth consecutive walk-off victory. Ian Desmond led off the eighth with a homer and Nolan Arenado (ar-eh-NAH’-doh) singled home Story to tie it at 10.

_ The Giants ended their seven-game losing streak as Brandon Crawford hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the eighth inning of a 3-1 decision over the Marlins. San Francisco trailed in the seventh until Crawford doubled and scored on a single by Mike Yastrzemski (yah-STREHM’-skee), who earned his first career RBI. Tyler Beede allowed one run in six innings to lower his ERA in four appearances to 7.82.

_ The Red Sox and Yankees were postponed due to an impending storm in the Bronx, creating a day/night doubleheader on Aug. 3.

MLB-NEWS

Not packing ‘em in

UNDATED (AP) _ Major League attendance has dropped slightly compared to the start of last season.

Average attendance was 26,854 through Wednesday, down 1.4% from the similar point last season. Last year’s average attendance wound up below 30,000 for the first time since 2003.

Baltimore, Cincinnati, Minnesota and Tampa Bay have set stadium lows this year, and just 11 of 30 teams have seen increases from 2018.

Tampa Bay and Miami drew 12,653 Wednesday night _ combined.

In other MLB news:

_ The agent for Carlos Gonzalez says the three-time All-Star outfielder is closing in on a minor league contract with the Cubs. Gonzalez was designated for assignment by Cleveland last week after batting .210 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 30 games.

_ Major League Baseball says it will keep examining its policy on protective netting at stadiums a day after a female child in Houston was struck by a foul ball and hospitalized. The Astros said the young fan was taken to a hospital, but did not disclose details on her condition. The team said Thursday the family has asked for privacy and will not provide updates.

NHL-STANLEY CUP-SUNDQVIST

Blues’ Sundqvist faces possible suspension

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist has been suspended for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final for delivering an elbow to the head of Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (GRIHZ’-lihk).

Sundqvist was assessed only a two-minute minor penalty for boarding for the hit that knocked Grzelcyk out of the game and possibly longer.

Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said Grzelcyk was in concussion protocol and considered day-to-day

FRENCH OPEN

Djokovic, Osaka, Serena advance

PARIS (AP) _ The No. 1 seeds were able to advance to the third round of the French Open by winning on Thursday.

Men’s top seed Novak Djokovic dropped just eight games in his straight-sets victory, but women’s No. 1 Naomi Osaka had to rally for a beat Victoria Azarenka. Osaka is seeking her third consecutive Grand Slam title.

Tenth seed Serena Williams was among Thursday’s second-round winners, as were third seed Simona Halep (see-MOH’-nah HA’-lehp) and No. 8 Asleigh Barty. Halep lost four straight games before posting a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 victory against Magda Linette.

American teenager and 51st-ranked Amanda Anisimova (ah-nee-see-MOH’-vah) beat 11th-ranked Aryana Sabalenka 6-4, 6-2. No. 14 Madison Keys split her two sets with Priscilla Hon when the match was suspended by darkness.

Back to the men’s bracket, where fourth seed Dominic Thiem (teem), fifth seed Alexander Zverev, No. 8 Juan Martin de Potro (wahn mahr-TEEN’ dehl POH’-troh) and No. 9 Fabio Fognini reached Round 3. Taylor Fritz was the last American to be knocked out of the tournament, falling to No. 18 Roberto Bautista-Agut (ah-GOO’) in straight sets.

Keys and fellow American Sloane Stephens look to advance on Friday. Stephens is scheduled to face Polona Hercog in third-round action, and Keys will try to complete her match with Hon.

Men’s second seed Rafael Nadal (nah-DAHL’) has a third-round meeting with David Goffin, and No. 3 Roger Federer is slated to take on Casper Ruud.

PGA-MEMORIAL

Moore has Memorial lead

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) _ Ryan Moore birdied five of his first seven holes en route to a 7-under 65 that puts him one ahead of Jordan Spieth (speeth) after the opening round of the Memorial.

Only two of his seven birdies were longer than 10 feet, and the only time he came close to a bogey was on his opening hole.

Martin Kaymer (KY’-mur), Marc Leishman, Vaughn Taylor, Bud Cauley and Anirban Lahiri are at 5 under,

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods made a pair of late birdies to salvage a 70 in his first round since missing the cut at the PGA Championship.

LPGA-US WOMEN’S OPEN

Duke sophomore leads US Women’s Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Japan’s Mamiko Higa shot a bogey-free 6-under 65 for the lowest round in a U.S. Women’s Open debut. That gives the Duke sophomore a one-stroke lead over American amateur Gina Kim and Germany’s Esther Henseleit.

The 25-year-old Higa tied for the third-lowest round in U.S. Women’s Open history, two off the mark set by Helen Alfredsson in 1994.

Celine Boutier of France shot 67.

NFL-JAGUARS-BROWN

Ex-Jaguars LB pointed gun, threatened to kill woman

UNDATED (AP) _ Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Blair Brown pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to kill her, according to the Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office.

The incident report released Thursday says Brown also was accused of pushing the woman to the ground, kicking her in the abdomen and punching her in the face after a verbal altercation April 28.

Names of the woman and a witness were redacted on the incident report, but Brown’s agent said the woman was the player’s wife.

The Jaguars parted ways with Brown on May 9 — 11 days after the alleged incident.

In other NFL news:

_ After staunchly defending Odell Beckham Jr.’s decision to skip nearly all of the Browns’ voluntary practices since joining the team, head coach Freddie Kitchens said Thursday that the wide receiver has missed a lot while staying away the past three weeks. Other than being at his introductory news conference on April 1 or his appearance two weeks ago at one of the 10 practice sessions, the 26-year-old Beckham has not been around.

_ Quarterback Nick Foles has rejoined the Jaguars for organized team activities following his wife’s miscarriage. Foles’ wife, Tori, announced Wednesday on Instagram that she had a miscarriage and said getting over the “traumatic loss” will take time.

_ The Seahawks have filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Michigan against former draft pick Malik McDowell for violating his contract. Seattle’s second-round pick in 2017 never played a snap after suffering serious injuries in an ATV accident prior to the start of his first NFL training camp. The team is seeking repayment of McDowell’s nearly $800,000 signing bonus.

OHIO STATE-TEAM DOCTOR

Board to rebuke Ohio State doctor by undoing emeritus status

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University’s full Board of Trustees is set to vote today on revoking the emeritus status of a team doctor found to have sexually abused young men throughout his two decades there.

Provost Bruce McPheron says the now-deceased doctor, Richard Strauss, would be the first person ever stripped of that honorary status by Ohio State. McPheron says the move would correct the record on Strauss.

A law firm investigating the allegations recently concluded that Strauss sexually abused at least 177 male students between 1979 and 1997. It also found that school officials back then heard concerns but did little to stop him.

University President Michael Drake says Ohio State is continuing to review the findings and take appropriate action.

Strauss retired in 1998. No one has publicly defended him.