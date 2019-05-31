Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ump leaves Mets-D’backs game after foul ball to mask

PHOENIX (AP) — Plate umpire Jim Wolf was forced to leave the game between the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks when he was struck in the mask by a foul ball in the second inning.

Mets third baseman Todd Frazier fouled off an 0-1 pitch that went directly back, ball glanced off Diamondbacks catcher Alex Avila’s mask before striking Wolf flush and knocking off his mask.

Trainers attended to Wolf and looked at his jaw and throat before he left the field.

Manny Gonzalez took over behind the plate, moving from first base. The game continued Friday night with three umpires.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

