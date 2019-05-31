Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Spanish police detain 4 British citizens ahead of CL final

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they have detained four British citizens on the eve of the Champions League final.

Authorities say the four were detained for assault, including against police officers.

Police did not immediately release any other details.

Spanish officials expected tens of thousands of English fans to travel to Madrid for Saturday’s final between Tottenham and Liverpool.

There were reports of major problems in the Spanish capital on Friday.

Spanish authorities deployed unprecedented security measures ahead of the final, with more than 4,700 security personnel from several security areas involved in the operation.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

