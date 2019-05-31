Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Scott Parel shoots 9-under 63, takes 2-stroke lead in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Scott Parel matched the course record with a 9-under 63 on Friday to take a two-shot lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Principal Charity Classic.

Parel tied the Wakonda Club mark set by Billy Andrade in 2016.

Chris DiMarco shot 65, Andrade was at 66, and Darren Clarke and David Toms topped the group at 67.

Money leader Scott McCarron, the winner in Des Moines three years ago, had a 70. Ken Tanigawa, the Senior PGA Championship winner last week by a shot over McCarron, opened with a 72.

Tom Lehman had a 71. He won in Iowa last year after thunderstorms washed out the final round.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Toronto takes 3-game slide into matchup with Colorado

Toronto takes 3-game slide into matchup with Colorado

1:20 am
Murphy hits RBI single in 10th, Rockies beat Arizona 11-10

Murphy hits RBI single in 10th, Rockies beat Arizona 11-10

5:42 pm
Three-time All-Star Carlos Gonzalez, Cubs close in on deal

Three-time All-Star Carlos Gonzalez, Cubs close in on deal

2:56 pm
Toronto takes 3-game slide into matchup with Colorado
Sports

Toronto takes 3-game slide into matchup with Colorado

Murphy hits RBI single in 10th, Rockies beat Arizona 11-10
Sports

Murphy hits RBI single in 10th, Rockies beat Arizona 11-10

Three-time All-Star Carlos Gonzalez, Cubs close in on deal
Sports

Three-time All-Star Carlos Gonzalez, Cubs close in on deal

Scroll to top
Skip to content