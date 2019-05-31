Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Oklahoma State’s Elliott, Battenfield shut out Harvard 2-0

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jensen Elliott and Peyton Battenfield combined on a four-hitter to lead Oklahoma State to a 2-0 win over Harvard in the NCAA Oklahoma City regional on Friday night.

Elliott limited the Crimson to three hits in seven innings, and Battenfield allowed one hit and struck out four in two innings in the Cowboys’ seventh shutout of the season.

The No. 9 national seed Cowboys (37-18), who won for the eighth time in nine games, play former Big 12 rival Nebraska on Saturday. Harvard (27-15) meets UConn in an elimination game.

OSU scored on a groundout in the first inning and on a wild pitch in the fourth against Hunter Bigge (7-2). Harvard never advanced a runner past second base against Elliott (10-3) and Battenfield, who earned his fourth save.

The Crimson’s Ben Skinner doubled leading off the ninth, but Battenfield got a groundout and two strikeouts to end the game.

Associated Press

Associated Press

