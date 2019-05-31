Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
NHL clears Capitals’ Kuznetsov over video showing powder

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NHL has closed its review of Washington Capitals star Evgeny Kuznetsov and a now-deleted video on social media that appears to show him in a hotel room with lines of white powder on a table in front of him.

The video carried a message saying it was why Russia lost in the recent world hockey championship. It showed Kuznetsov talking to someone and lines of white powder and American dollar bills can be seen on the table. Kuznetsov does not touch anything on the table in the 22-second video.

Kuznetsov says the video is from 2018 in Las Vegas after the Capitals won the Stanley Cup. He says he went to a friend’s hotel room, saw drugs, called a friend and left.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the league found no basis to question his explanation.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

