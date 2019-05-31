Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Michigan gets past Creighton 6-0 in Corvallis regional

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Christian Bullock hit a two-run homer in the second inning to help Michigan beat Creighton 6-0 on Friday in the Corvallis regional.

Jordan Brewer, the Big Ten player of the rear, was sidelined with turf toe, but the Wolverines displayed plenty of power in his absence with three homers.

Jordan Nwogu hit an opposite-field solo homer in the fifth to increase the lead to 4-0. Jimmy Kerr also hit a solo homer for in the sixth.

Michigan starter Karl Kauffmann (9-6) worked 8 2/3 innings and allowed just six hits, with seven strikeouts and two walks. Creighton starter Mitch Ragan (8-3) went six innings and took the loss.

Michigan (42-18), the No. 3 seed in the regional, plays the winner of Friday’s second game between defending national champion Oregon State and Cincinnati on Saturday.

Creighton (38-12) faces an elimination game Saturday against the loser.

Associated Press

